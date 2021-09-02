UW-La Crosse reaches 70% student vaccination goal

La Crosse, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse is the first comprehensive campus in UW System to reach a 70% student vaccination rate.

According to a release from the University, this has been a System-wide goal established this summer as part of the “70 for 70” campaign.

System Interim President, Tommy Thompson, commended UWL students for creating a culture of responsibility.

“We want students to have the best experience possible, and to do that, they need to be safe and healthy,” Thompson said. “Students are excited about being back on campus and attending classes in person. There’s also a responsibility for students to get vaccinated to keep themselves and their professors safe.”

By reaching 70%, UWL has unlocked at least seven $7,000 scholarships from UW System that will be distributed by drawing in mid-October.

To be eligible students must be fully vaccinated and must give UWL’s Student Health Center permission to confirm their status.

Students can submit their information here.

Chancellor, Joe Gow, expressed appreciation.

“I’ve been so impressed by the perseverance and responsibility displayed by our students throughout this pandemic, and our student vaccination rate is yet another example,” Gow said. “Having our students vaccinated will allow us to keep our campus and community safe, and return to a normal college experience as quickly as possible,” said Gow.

A new round of incentives is anticipated to push UWL well beyond 70%.

The University will be hosting a walk-in vaccination drive.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.