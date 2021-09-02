WAGNER TAILS: Hank, Sam, & Luna and Sweetheart & Queen

DUNN AND TREMPEALEAU COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s doggy playtime at the Dunn County Humane Society with Hank, Sam, and Luna.

Hank is three years old. Sam two, and Luna is one. All three are between 50 and 60 pounds.

The boys would love a home with another dog of similar size to play with and no cats. Sam loves all toys and walks. Hank is a lanky guy some may call uncoordinated. Who cares about coordination when you’re a happy dog?

Luna tends to be shy when meeting new people, but once you pass the “friend test” -- you’ll see her sweet and playful side. If you need a road trip companion, Luna is your gal because she loves car rides.

A pair of littermates are up for adoption at the Trempealeau County Humane Society.

Sweetheart and Queen are 14-week-old coonhound mixes. Queen has more of the brown fur and Sweetheart has more white fur. These girls came to Wisconsin from Texas.

They are in full puppy mode: happy, playful, teething and learning. Their noses are already working, and they enjoy sniffing everything out. These inquisitive puppies are ready to explore everything their new homes have to offer.

