Beefy Back-to-School Recipes
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -
Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some beefy recipes for busy weeknights.
BEEFY PB AND J WRAPS
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound Ground Beef
1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper
1/2 teaspoon pepper
1/2 cup chopped green onions
2-1/2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter
2 tablespoons grape jelly
2 tablespoons soy sauce
4 medium flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter), warmed
1/4 cup chopped dry roasted peanuts
COOKING:
Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, if necessary. Return beef to skillet; season with pepper.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.
Stir in green onions, peanut butter, jelly and soy sauce; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until peanut butter and jelly are melted.
Spoon beef mixture evenly onto tortillas; sprinkle with peanuts. Roll up.
-----
LOADED CHEESEBURGER MACARONI
Ingredients
1lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef
1 cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, finely chopped
3/4 cup hot water
2 cups milk
1 box Hamburger Helper™ cheeseburger macaroni
1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained
2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
In 12-inch skillet, brown beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain.
Stir in hot water, milk, sauce mix and uncooked pasta (from Hamburger Helper box), tomatoes, relish and mustard. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender
