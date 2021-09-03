Advertisement

Beefy Back-to-School Recipes

By Judy Clark
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Angie Horkan, with the Wisconsin Beef Council shares some beefy recipes for busy weeknights.

BEEFY PB AND J WRAPS

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound Ground Beef

1/3 cup chopped red bell pepper

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onions

2-1/2 tablespoons creamy peanut butter

2 tablespoons grape jelly

2 tablespoons soy sauce

4 medium flour tortillas (8 to 10-inch diameter), warmed

1/4 cup chopped dry roasted peanuts

COOKING:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove from skillet with slotted spoon; pour off drippings, if necessary. Return beef to skillet; season with pepper.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of Ground Beef doneness.

Stir in green onions, peanut butter, jelly and soy sauce; cook and stir 2 to 3 minutes or until peanut butter and jelly are melted.

Spoon beef mixture evenly onto tortillas; sprinkle with peanuts. Roll up.

-----

LOADED CHEESEBURGER MACARONI

Ingredients

1lb lean (at least 80%) ground beef

1 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

3/4 cup hot water

2 cups milk

1 box Hamburger Helper™ cheeseburger macaroni

1 can (14.5 oz) diced tomatoes, undrained

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

In 12-inch skillet, brown beef, onion and garlic over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked; drain.

Stir in hot water, milk, sauce mix and uncooked pasta (from Hamburger Helper box), tomatoes, relish and mustard. Heat to boiling, stirring occasionally.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer about 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until pasta is tender

Wisconsin Beef Council Recipes

