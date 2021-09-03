Advertisement

Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high

By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There is a growing concern about rising COVID-19 cases among children who are being hospitalized at the highest rate in more than a year.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows just how seriously the delta variant can hit people who are unvaccinated.

“Most are either unvaccinated or under the age of 12 and unable to get vaccinated. The numbers have been three or four times what we were seeing last winter at its peak,” Division Director of Pediatric Critical Care at the University of Alabama-Birmingham Dr. Nancy Tofil said.

The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to hospitals every day with COVID-19.

”When they go back to their community, I have a mission for them to get two or three other people vaccinated and for the kids who are in high school to get some of their classmates vaccinated,” Tofil said.

It comes as COVID-19 concerns some schools in Florida and Texas to go virtual again.

In Texas, a school district is closing schools after two teachers died of COVID-19 in the same week.

In Florida, school districts in two counties are also shutting down until after Labor Day either due to a spike in COVID-19 cases or quarantine-related staffing shortages.

Neither district mandates masks for students or staff.

Meanwhile, advisers from the Food and Drug Administration will meet Sept. 17, to discuss Pfizer COVID-19 boosters.

That is just three days before the White House target date.

“They are preparing for the likelihood that we will be giving boosters to individuals and logistically will be starting it on the week of September the 20th,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Last month, the White House announced that starting Sept. 20, booster shots would become available to all adults eight months after their second vaccine dose however, that move is pending authorization from FDA and CDC advisers.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When deputies attempted contact, both subjects barricaded themselves inside the home.
Two people taken into custody after burglary in Jackson County
Calm Water Surface
Two-year-old pulled from Chippewa River in Eau Claire Wednesday
$3 million lottery winner caps month of big wins in Wisconsin
School district requires masks after significant number of COVID-19 cases and students in...
One week into school year, district reverses mask optional policy after surge in COVID-19 cases, students in quarantine
In early July, officers responded to a disturbance at the home.
Four people taken into custody after Altoona drug bust

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the end of the war in Afghanistan from the State Dining Room...
Biden message to battered Gulf Coast: ‘We are here for you’
The CDC said that between Aug. 20 and Aug. 26, an average of 330 children were admitted to...
Children hospitalized with COVID-19 reaches new high
Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass as Minnesota defensive back Jordan...
No. 4 Ohio State outlasts Minnesota 45-31 in Stroud’s debut
Regis takes on Osseo-Fairchild in football.
SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 2nd