Fort McCoy expands refugee capacity, new donation opportunities announced

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy’s capacity to house Afghan refugees expanded Thursday as more people continue to make their way to Monroe County.

There are more than 7,000 currently at the Wisconsin military installation, according to a Fort McCoy spokesperson, and capacity has increased by to 13,000. Capacity was originally set at 10,000, but Department of Defense officials said last week that they were working to boost capacity nationwide at forts to accommodate more people.

NBC15 reached out to Jewish Social Services in Madison to see if they are help refugees as they come through Fort McCoy. They say they have not assisted with any resettlement plans yet.

Governor Tony Evers offered opportunities Thursday for people to help Afghan people and their families. He thanked organizations who are working to provide essential items to these refugees.

“Wisconsinites have a proud tradition of rolling up our sleeves to help our neighbors when times are tough, and since learning folks leaving Afghanistan would be coming through Wisconsin, Wisconsinites have been asking what they can do to help,” said Gov. Evers.

Evers said organizations prefer new items, such as clothing and shoes, be donated in order to ensure the health of everyone at Fort McCoy.

Here is where you can donate to refugees:

