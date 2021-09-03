Advertisement

Kent steps down as Minnesota Senate minority leader

Susan Kent, a Democrat from Woodbury, has served in the Minnesota Senate for 10 years.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent says she plans to retire at the end of her term and won’t seek reelection in 2022.

Because of that, she is stepping down as minority leader.

Kent, a Woodbury Democrat, has served in the Senate for 10 years and says she decided to retire so she could focus more on her family, especially her mother, who she hasn’t seen for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kent said serving in the Senate has been the greatest honor of her life.

The Senate Democratic caucus will select a new minority leader on Sept. 13.

