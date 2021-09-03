La Crosse County launches community survey for American Rescue Plan Act funding

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County officials are seeking the public’s input on how to spend nearly $23 million of federal funds.

The county is receiving $22.89 million through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), with half of the allocation delivered in June and the other half coming next year.

La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse says the board has held meetings to determine community needs, but they want to know the opinions of the public.

“Within this process, it’s important to hear from the community as well to get the input from our citizens on what they think would be important,” Kruse added.

The board has listed a handful of projects under five different categories, which can be found here.

Overall, the board wants to base its decisions off of three core community values: quality of life, equity, and collaboration.

Kruse says the funding gives the county the chance to create meaningful solutions to long-standing problems.

“We’re not trying to do little stopgap kinds of things, it’s not like a fill the potholes kind of approach, it’s more like a legacy approach,” Kruse explained. “What can we do that has long-term transformational impact on the community.”

The county has until 2024 to allocate the funds, which Kruse believes is plenty of time to pinpoint where the money should go.

The survey will be open for four weeks, but the county board will continue seeking community input until final decisions are made.

Anyone interested can fill out the survey here.

