Pablo Center, UW-Eau Claire each receive $1m donation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pablo Center and UW-Eau Claire are celebrating two $1 million gifts received Thursday.

The first gift is a $1 million donation from Brady and Jeanne Foust, two long-time supporters of the arts in Eau Claire, to the Pablo Center.

With their donation, the Graham Avenue Gallery will be renamed after the couple. The donation will also serve to launch the Pablo Center’s Turn It Up To Eleven campaign, a $7 million fundraising effort to expand the Pablo Center’s programming and accessibility.

Thank You, Brady and Jeanne Foust for your generous gift! We are pleased to announce the renaming of our Graham Avenue... Posted by Pablo Center at the Confluence on Thursday, September 2, 2021

The second gift is a $1 million donation to UW-Eau Claire to establish the Brady Foust Geospatial Analysis and Technology Double Major Scholarship. Dr. Foust taught for nearly 40 years in the university’s geography department before retiring in 2009.

Dr. Foust, a former president of the Confluence Council, is happy to give back to the place he taught for nearly four decades.

“I loved every minute of teaching,” Foust said. “I’m glad we’re able to do something to support both institutions.”

The Fousts are providing $500,000 for the scholarship in both 2021 and 2022, which will begin in 2022-23. The Foust scholarship recipient will receive $10,000 each year for four years for a total of $40,000. In its first two years, there will be two scholarships available each year, and could potentially become four scholarships per year down the road.

UW-Eau Claire Chancellor James Schmidt touted the impact of the Fousts on the education at the university and how important it was to them to support the school.

“Dr. Foust helped UW-Eau Claire’s geography department become one of the top programs in the country,” Schmidt said. “Now, through this generous gift to the UW-Eau Claire Foundation, Dr. Foust and his wife, Jeanne Foust, are making it possible for future generations of geographers to pursue their dreams of taking geospatial technologies to the next level.”

To learn more about the Pablo Center, you can visit their website. You can also learn more about UW-Eau Claire’s multi-year partnership with the Pablo Center on UW-Eau Claire’s website. Sen. Tammy Baldwin will be in Eau Claire to tour the Pablo Center on Friday morning.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.