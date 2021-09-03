Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin tours Eau Claire’s Pablo Center

She commended the work of venues in keeping guest and performers safe.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Senator Tammy Baldwin made a stop in Eau Claire today to take a tour of the Pablo Center.

Live event venues were some of the first businesses to shut down during the pandemic. Federal grants helped them re-open.

The Pablo Center is one of the venues helped by the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program.

These grants are based on an Act the Senator co-sponsored.

During the visit, Sen. Baldwin shared the impact the arts have all around Wis.

“Music, dance, theater really play to bring communities together. These are precious venues and we need to be dedicated to keeping them in business because they’re really treasures in our communities,” Sen. Baldwin said.

Sen. Baldwin also commended the work of venues in keeping guest and performers safe by requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

