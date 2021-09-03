Advertisement

Soldiers supporting refugees at Fort McCoy

He says there are a number of ways ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ is supporting the refugees.(WMTV)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - According to officials at Fort McCoy, more than 8,000 refugees from Afghanistan are being temporarily housed at the facility.

That number has nearly tripled in a week.

The military base has the capacity to host up to 13,000. There are also about 1,400 soldiers on base.

Sergeant Korbein Schultz is stationed at Fort McCoy. He says there are a number of ways ‘Operation Allies Welcome’ is supporting the refugees.

“Any general hygeine items, make sure they’re fed, and clothed, and to make sure that if any medical emergencies happen, that we facilitate transport to and from any hospitals, that way they are given the best treatment that they can,” Sgt. Korbein Schultz said.

Schultz, who’s from east Texas, says he joined the Army to help people and it’s possibly the greatest thing that he could ever do.

These photos of the Fort are courtesy of the Department of Defense.

FORT MCCOY 09/03/21
FORT MCCOY 09/03/21(DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
FORT MCCOY 09/03/21(DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)
FORT MCCOY 09/03/21(DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE)

