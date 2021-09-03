Advertisement

SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 2nd

By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week three of the prep football season begins with Eau Claire Regis looking to stay unbeaten at Osseo-Fairchild. While Neillsville/Granton and Elk Mound play a thriller. Girls volleyball action from Eau Claire Memorial and North. Plus, we hear from the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team after their first win and the Blugolds introduce their new Gymnastics head coach Jessie DeZiel.

