SportScene 13 for Thursday, September 2nd

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week three of the prep football season begins with Eau Claire Regis looking to stay unbeaten at Osseo-Fairchild. While Neillsville/Granton and Elk Mound play a thriller. Girls volleyball action from Eau Claire Memorial and North. Plus, we hear from the UW-Eau Claire men’s soccer team after their first win and the Blugolds introduce their new Gymnastics head coach Jessie DeZiel.

