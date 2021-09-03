Two-year-old rescued from Chippewa River Wednesday in stable condition
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A two-year-old child rescued from the Chippewa River Wednesday is in stable condition.
The Eau Claire Police Department said the child was pulled out of the river Wednesday just after 6 p.m. at the boat landing at 1000 Ferry St. on Eau Claire’s west side.
An adult had pulled the two-year-old from the Chippewa River before Eau Claire Police and the Eau Claire Fire Department arrived. First responders began CPR on the child, who was taken to a nearby hospital and is currently listed in stable condition, according to the Eau Claire Police.
Authorities said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.
