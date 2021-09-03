Woodson, Harris inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay players Charles Woodson and Al Harris are now the latest inductees in the Packers Hall of Fame.

Right now there are 164 players with that honor. However, there are only 27 who are in both the Packers Hall of Fame and the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and you can now count Woodson among them. The 2009 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and 2010 Super Bowl champion went into the hall in Canton, Ohio, earlier this summer.

Thursday, the Packers hosted a banquet to celebrate Woodson and Harris in Green Bay’s hall of fame.

“I think about it all the time: This was a great seven years that I spent here in Green Bay. I still come back here to Green Bay,” Woodson said. “I’m still a Green Bay Packer regardless of how it turned out.”

Both Harris and Woodson talked about pushing each other to be great, eventually resulting in a Super Bowl win.

Woodson recalled, “There were practices when we used to have the young guys mad because we wouldn’t let them practice. We would take every rep. So we would come out to practice, and me and Al would look at each other and ask, ‘Are we going to work today?’ and what that meant was the young guys weren’t getting any reps. They didn’t like that too much, but that’s the way we pushed each other, and I believe that’s why we’re both here.”

