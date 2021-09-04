Buckshot Run raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire Labor Day weekend tradition is back.

After going virtual in 2020, the annual Buckshot Run returned to Carson Park Saturday. The event raises money for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Miranda Roberts with Special Olympics Wisconsin said it’s great to have everyone back in the park this year.

“Really amazing to see all these people come together for a super great cause, which is Special Olympics,” she said. “It’s a really great cause and they are supporting our mission.”

Rosemary Harnly was one of Saturday’s runners. The Red Wing, Minn. resident has ran in almost every Buckshot Run.

“It represents the best of people,” she said. “And, you know, differences, abilities, what ever, it’s about spirit and can-do and it’s always meant that, can-do. If you’re a person that can do, you come.”

“Our athletes are champions for inclusion and I think it’s really special to see all these community members out here who also are out here supporting Special Olympics and supporting inclusion,” Roberts said.

That inclusive atmosphere continues to draw runners like Harnly back each year.

She said running is a lot of fun but knowing she’s helping others find joy makes the event even sweeter.

“If you’ve ever looked at their smiles or their happiness in doing so, that’s what it’s about,” Harnly said. “Support that. They deserve to feel super happy and good about themselves also.”

For Ron Buckli, who in addition to helping create the Buckshot Run, lends his name to it, that support throughout the decades means everything.

“Very proud of the fact that we have helped the Special Olympians and we hope that we can continue in the future to raise money for the program,” he said.

Buckli said the Buckshot Run has raised more than $1 million throughout the years.

Roberts said most money raised this year will go to Special Olympics programs in western Wisconsin.

