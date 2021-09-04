Celebrating nature’s sweetener: September is honey month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -September is national honey month.

That’s because September marks the end of honey collection season in the U.S.

Nature’s sweetener also offers a plethora of nutritional benefits. It can be used for cosmetics, to soothe a sore throat and even wound care. It’s also known to stop hiccups, relieve eczema and even improve sleep.

In addition to its benefits, Heather Krieger, a dietitian for HSHS St. Joseph’s and Sacred Heart Hospitals said it is a healthier alternative to sweeteners like sugar.

“It can be used in moderation,” Krieger said. “I think a lot of times there are trace elements of vitamins and minerals, and then we also use it for medicinal grade for wound care applications.”

Krieger said it’s important to know where your honey comes from and how it was produced.

The CDC notes that honey should not be given to kids under 12 months old.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.