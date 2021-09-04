New Lisbon man arrested for 4th OWI

JUNEAU CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested a 43-year-old man from New Lisbon for operating a vehicle while under the influence 4th offense.

A trooper stopped Rodney Hatfield Saturday morning on eastbound I-90/94 near mile marker 66 for speeding.

While pulled over, the trooper said they observed signs of impairment and had Hatfield complete standardized field sobriety tests.

They then arrested Hatfield for OWI, operating a vehicle with a revoked license because of an OWI first offense, failing to install an ignition interlock device and for speeding.

