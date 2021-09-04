SportScene 13 for Friday, September 3rd (part one)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High School Football Friday night! A big showdown in the Big Rivers at Chippewa Falls as the Cardinals fall to the Menomonie Mustangs 21-14 while in Eau Claire, Memorial falls to New Richmond 42-16 and Rice Lake picks up a big win over Hudson.

In the Cloverbelt, Durand rocks Stanley-Boyd, 47-20 and Mondovi downs Fall Creek 47-13.

PREP FOOTBALL

Abbotsford 42, Marathon 12

Adams-Friendship 34, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake 20

Alma/Pepin 44, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

Amherst 47, Shiocton 7

Appleton North 27, Kaukauna 7

Aquinas 45, Altoona 8

Arcadia 28, Amery 16

Arrowhead 64, Waukesha North 6

Assumption 46, Wild Rose 0

Badger 42, Waterford 25

Bangor 48, Hillsboro 6

Baraboo 34, Monona Grove 14

Bay Port 49, Sheboygan North 15

Beaver Dam 14, Milton 6

Belleville 62, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

Berlin 26, Ripon 0

Black River Falls 26, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0

Bloomer 30, Barron 26

Bonduel 14, Oconto 0

Brillion 41, Two Rivers 0

Brookfield Academy 49, Catholic Central 42

Brookfield East 1, West Allis Central 0

Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Campbellsport 30, Lomira 0

Cashton 43, Brookwood 6

Catholic Memorial 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 31, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Clintonville 26, Mishicot 0

Colby 52, Southern Door 7

Columbus 29, Lake Mills 0

Crivitz 28, Tomahawk 24

Cuba City 19, Fennimore 0

Cumberland 42, St. Croix Falls 6

Darlington 42, Mineral Point 7

De Pere 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

De Soto 40, Riverdale 0

Delavan-Darien 7, Wilmot Union 0

Denmark 20, Wrightstown 14

Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20

East Troy 28, Edgerton 26

Edgar 36, Iola-Scandinavia 0

Edgewood 35, McFarland 0

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 42, Williams Bay 6

Ellsworth 58, Baldwin-Woodville 7

Fond du Lac 54, Appleton East 8

Fort Atkinson 20, Reedsburg Area 6

Fox Valley Lutheran 35, Waupaca 34

Franklin 49, Kenosha Indian Trail 7

Freedom 14, Little Chute 0

Germantown 30, Menomonee Falls 14

Gilman 58, Port Edwards 24

Glenwood City 24, Turtle Lake 12

Greendale 31, Grafton 14

Hartford Union 24, Slinger 20

Homestead 35, West Bend East 9

Howards Grove 39, Oostburg 16

Hurley 48, Grantsburg 14

Janesville Craig 34, Watertown 28

Jefferson 34, Evansville 20

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 8

Kewaskum 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, OT

Kewaunee 28, Peshtigo 20

Kiel 42, Chilton 15

Kimberly 35, Oshkosh North 14

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 49, Valders 0

Laconia 26, Omro 7

Lake Country Lutheran 38, Brown Deer 0

Lakeside Lutheran 51, Big Foot 44

Lodi 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Lourdes Academy 12, Randolph 7

Luck 48, Washburn 28

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Winneconne 0

Madison Memorial 12, Verona Area 9

Manitowoc Lincoln 49, Sheboygan South 21

Markesan 22, Waterloo 12

Marshall 22, Pardeeville 16

Marshfield 23, Hortonville 13

Martin Luther 48, Saint Francis 6

Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6

Mayville 35, St. Marys Springs 28

Medford Area 30, Ashland 14

Menasha 53, Green Bay West 6

Menominee Indian 25, Marinette 16

Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14

Merrill 15, Antigo 12

Middleton 55, Beloit Memorial 0

Monroe 42, Whitewater 0

Mosinee 47, Lac Courte Oreilles 7

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 35, Sauk Prairie 0

Mukwonago 40, Kettle Moraine 16

Muskego 58, Waukesha South 14

Necedah 20, Royall 0

Nekoosa 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 13

New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16

Nicolet 21, Cedarburg 20, OT

Northwestern 21, Spooner 6

Notre Dame 66, Green Bay East 0

Oak Creek 44, Racine Horlick 19

Onalaska 37, Holmen 23

Osceola 34, Saint Croix Central 7

Oshkosh West 3, Neenah 0

Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6

Pewaukee 54, New Berlin West 0

Phillips 58, Bowler/Gresham 0

Plymouth 47, Sheboygan Falls 20

Port Washington 54, Waupun 0

Portage 22, Stoughton 20

Prairie Farm 14, Wausau East 7

Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13

Prescott 40, Somerset 6

Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 30, University School of Milwaukee 7

Reedsville 42, Random Lake 6

Rhinelander 32, Lakeland 7

Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12

Richland Center 21, Dodgeville 12

River Falls 47, Tomah 8

River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12

River Valley 44, Platteville 14

Shawano 26, New London 14

Sparta 56, La Crosse Logan 42

Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Stevens Point 41, Appleton West 6

Stratford 47, Manawa 6

Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 19

Union Grove 47, Westosha Central 14

Watertown Luther Prep 34, Turner 8

Waukesha West 42, Oconomowoc 17

Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 6

Wausau West 20, D.C. Everest 13

Wauwatosa East 38, Milwaukee Lutheran 28

West Allis Nathan Hale 21, Brookfield Central 14

West De Pere 15, Ashwaubenon 14

West Salem 10, La Crosse Central 0

Whitefish Bay 36, West Bend West 7

Whitnall 48, Cudahy 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 40, North Fond du Lac 0

Wisconsin Dells 41, Wautoma 6

Wisconsin Heights 20, Belmont 10

Xavier 14, Seymour 7

