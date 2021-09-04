Advertisement

Wisconsin fire departments awarded $1.7 million for training, equipment

Boscobel was awarded $362,191
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire departments in Wisconsin, including a few in the south central region, received more than $1.7 million Friday to fund new training programs and equipment.

The grants will go directly to fire departments and EMS groups that are not affiliated with a hospital, explained Rep. Ron Kind (D- La Crosse). The grant will help increase the effectiveness of these first responders’ services.

“Our firefighters and first responders are true heroes, working tirelessly to keep Wisconsin communities safe and healthy,” Kind said. “I’m glad to announce this critical funding to help support our local fire departments and make sure firefighters have the resources they need to stay safe while on the job.”

Among the department’s receiving funding, Boscobel was awarded $362,191.

Here is the full list of awardees:

  • City of Mondovi - $319,783
  • Village of Montfort - $107,142
  • City of Boscobel - $362,191
  • Bloomington - $30,952
  • City of Lancaster - $14,204
  • Cassville - $47,560
  • Genoa Harmony Fire Department - $183,809
  • City of La Crosse - $259,854
  • Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department - $6,786
  • Farmington Town Hall - $138,876.19
  • Township of Liberty - $39,714.29
  • Town of Campbell - $131,523.81
  • Blue River - $74,775.24

The funds are available from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program.

