Advertisement

Afghan refugees receive Covid-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy

Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin National Guard, administers a COVID vaccination to an Afghan evacuee during Operation Allies Welcome at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 3, 2021.(WMTV)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 88th Readiness Division stationed at Fort McCoy have released new images of Afghan refugees receiving COVID-19 vaccines.

According to military officials, all refugees arriving in the U.S. are being offered the vaccine. It is currently unclear the exact number of doses that have been administered so far.

There are an estimated 8, 000 refugees currently being housed here in Wisconsin.

A spokesperson for Ft. McCoy says nearly 1,400 soldiers are supporting efforts at the base.

The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and with the support of the Department of Homeland Security, says they are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.

Officials say this initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 3rd (part one)
Abbotsford downs Marathon
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 3rd (part two)
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows
Authorities said the investigation of the incident is still ongoing.
Two-year-old rescued from Chippewa River Wednesday remains hospitalized

Latest News

From traditional barbecue to dishes with more flair, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef...
Wisconsin Beef Council: Fire up your smoker for these flavorful recipes
ss13
SportScene 13 9/4/2021 10 p.m.
Austin Belot sets rushing record
SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 4th
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/4/2021 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 9/4/2021 10 p.m.