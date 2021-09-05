Fall Creek man found guilty of several charges in child sex assault case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury found a Fall Creek man guilty of several felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

Ryan Zimmerman, 38, had faced nine felony counts connected to the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl.

On Thursday, an Eau Claire County jury found Zimmerman guilty of five of those counts including possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a child.

The trial lasted four days in Eau Claire County court.

In a complaint, authorities said Zimmerman committed the alleged assaults against the teenager every time he was drinking alcohol.

Zimmerman was previously found guilty of false imprisonment and child enticement in 2015.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 21 at 1:30 p.m.

