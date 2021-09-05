Advertisement

One person dead after crash in La Crosse County

The occupant was found dead at the scene.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF SHELBY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in La Crosse County Saturday evening.

According to a release from the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Road MM, near Gronemus Road, in the Township of Shelby Saturday at 6:57 p.m.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling eastbound on County Road MM lost control and entered the ditch. The occupant was found dead at the scene.

Assisting the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Shelby Fire and 1st Responders, Tri-State Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner’s Office.

