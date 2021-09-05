SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 4th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds hit the football field for the first time in almost two years and show out in a big time way! Senior running back, Austin Belot, sets the Blugolds single-game rushing record with 364 yards on the ground in a dominating 45-14 win over Luther College.

Plus, the McDonell Macks hit the field for some 8-man football and pull out a close win over Greenwood.

