Advertisement

Team Rubicon looking for clothing donations for Afghan refugees

(WYMT)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fort McCoy is now providing information on how to donate clothing for Afghan refugees supported by the base.

In partnership with Ft. McCoy, the non profit Team Rubicon is now accepting donations of new or freshly laundered, gently used men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Clothes being donated are asked to be seasonably appropriate.

Donations may be dropped off at the Sparta Armory, located at 602 E Division St, Sparta WI, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.

The Fort McCoy Visitor Control Center is not able to accept donations.

For more information on donating please email Team Rubicon resettlementsupport@teamrubiconusa.org.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 3rd (part one)
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Abbotsford downs Marathon
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 3rd (part two)
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
Woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

Latest News

The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
The goal of the project-based learning system is to promote collaboration of secondary and...
National Sports Analytics Club Program coming this fall to Green Bay
In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility...
Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high
A 2021 United Nations report shared that indigenous people’s food systems provide best...
Oneida Integrated Food Systems recognized by United Nations