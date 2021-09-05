Advertisement

Until 2023? Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high

In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility...
In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility vehicles and a Camry sedan are parked on the empty storage lot outside a Toyota dealership in Englewood, Colo. A global shortage of computer chips has forced automakers to temporarily close factories, limiting production and driving up prices. The coronavirus delta variant is now causing shortages of other parts. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A shortage of computer chips that sent auto prices soaring had appeared, finally, to be easing back in the spring.

Some relief for consumers seemed to be in sight. That hope has now dimmed.

A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries that are the main producers of auto-grade chips is worsening the supply shortage.

It is further slowing any return to normal auto production and keeping the supply of vehicles artificially low.

And that means, analysts say, that record-high consumer prices for vehicles will extend into next year and might not fall back toward earth until 2023.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Menomonie downs Chi-Hi
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 3rd (part one)
Willard Scott, longtime weatherman on NBC’s “Today” show, has died at 87.
Willard Scott, weatherman on NBC’s ‘Today’ show, dies at 87
Abbotsford downs Marathon
SportScene 13 for Friday, September 3rd (part two)
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
Woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Newlyweds post an invoice to bill guests who jilted them on their wedding day.
Newlyweds post invoice for wedding guest no-shows

Latest News

A 2021 United Nations report shared that indigenous people’s food systems provide best...
Oneida Integrated Food Systems recognized by United Nations
More than a dozen arts group have signed on to the agreement.
Want to attend Hamilton? Not unless you meet virus protocols
Pfc. Riley Tiedt, assigned to the 2-127th Infantry Regiment, 32nd Infantry Division, Wisconsin...
Afghan refugees receive Covid-19 vaccines at Ft. McCoy
From traditional barbecue to dishes with more flair, Angie Horkan from the Wisconsin Beef...
Wisconsin Beef Council: Fire up your smoker for these flavorful recipes