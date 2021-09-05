Wisconsin Horseshoe Tournament returns to Carson Park

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 99th annual Wisconsin Horseshoe Tournament returned to Carson Park this year.

The Labor Day weekend tradition, which travels around the state each year, was last in Eau Claire for the 2019 tournament.

Tournament director, Paul Wiese says although less people are participating this year because of the pandemic, its always a special weekend for participants.

“Plain and simple it’s a family get together. Everyone here is horseshoe family and it’s one good group of people that always look forward to this, getting together having a good time and pitching horseshoes,” said Wiese.

The tournament winners will be announced later Sunday evening.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.