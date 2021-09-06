Advertisement

Average Wisconsin cranberry crop expected after dry summer

The U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee forecast in August that Wisconsin growers will produce...
The U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee forecast in August that Wisconsin growers will produce 4.92 million barrels this year.(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s cranberry crop is expected to end up being about average — or above average — by the time harvest begins in about a month.

The U.S. Cranberry Marketing Committee forecast in August that Wisconsin growers will produce 4.92 million barrels this year. But Wisconsin Cranberry Growers Association executive director Tom Lochner says this year’s estimated crop is closer to the state’s average of 5.5 million barrels.

He says there are still a few weeks to go before the harvest starts, and the continued warm weather might help the cranberries grow a little more.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
Woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Latest News

FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
Minnesota State Patrol purged messages after Floyd protests
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin doctors see growing number of respiratory disease in kids
In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility...
Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high
Labor Day Travel Reminders
Labor Day Travel Reminders