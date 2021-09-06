Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A jury has convicted a Dunn County man of sexually assaulting a child.

On Thursday, Timothy Cocherell, 48 was found guilty of charges including repeated sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint the acts happened from 2011- 2017, starting with the victim was 12 or 13.

Cocherell was charged in Dunn County court in January 2019.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on November 17. His bond was revoked due to the severity of the crimes.

