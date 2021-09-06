DHS: Seven-day average of new confirmed COVID-19 cases back to early January levels

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,766 as of Thursday.

The new seven-day average is an increase from 1,744 last Thursday and 1,702 on Friday. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19. The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since January, while the percent-positive of tests is at 8.1%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January. 55 counties now show very high transmission of COVID-19. Over 90% of the state is at high community transmission of COVID-19. The state’s monthly dashboard shows that unvaccinated people are three times as likely to catch COVID-19, and you can view the dashboard on the DHS website.

A milestone was reached last Thursday as over 3 million Wisconsin residents have become fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID-19 VACCINES

55.3% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 51.9% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 66.2% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62.5% of adults are fully-vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series, beating the state percentage. Buffalo and St. Croix counties have also passed the 50% mark, but trail the state’s percentage.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The seven-day average for new confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,766. The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths is 7,666 in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 55 counties currently have very high case activity, with 17 others in far northern and southwestern Wisconsin currently at high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Eau Claire County added 119 new confirmed positive cases Friday through Sunday, raising the seven-day average to 49 from yesterday’s average of 45, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 12,999. Eau Claire County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as June 15. The last time the seven-day average of positive new cases was at 49 or higher was January 13 (50). One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 40, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 22.

La Crosse County added 121 new confirmed positive cases Friday through Sunday, lowering the seven-day average to 43 from yesterday’s average of 46, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 14,005. La Crosse County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as July 6. The last time the seven-day average of positive new cases was at 43 or higher was August 31 (45), not including yesterday. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 48, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 15.

Chippewa County added 68 new confirmed positive cases Friday through Sunday, lowering the seven-day average to 35 from yesterday’s average of 37, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 8,449. Chippewa County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as July 11. The last time the seven-day average of positive new cases was at 35 or higher was September 2 (35), not including yesterday. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 26, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 17.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Friday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 978 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals and 305 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Wisconsin had 129 ICU beds immediately available.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin is at 113, while the seven-day average for new COVID-19 ICU patients in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 is 46.

