Local girl scouts need volunteers

Girl Scouts in the Chippewa Valley need more volunteers, especially troop leaders.
By Max Cotton
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the beginning of the school year, more girls are entering girl scouts troops.

With the influx of new members, the organization needs more volunteers to lead those troops.

Karen Hauck with Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes said a lot of girls signed up to be scouts during the pandemic. As the group went virtual, many new members didn’t join a specific troop.

The organization now hopes to bring those girls into troops but more volunteers are needed to make it work.

“We weren’t able to make the connections with parents or potential volunteers,” Hauck said. “We weren’t able to go out to community events to have the new volunteers. And now this year we have a lot of girls who are independent and do need to have a troop and a troop leader who are with them.”

She said the organization needs all kinds of volunteers, especially those who can be troop leaders.

“Those are volunteers who work directly with a smaller group of girls, generally from about five to 10 girls, sometimes up to 12,” Hauck said.

She said troop leaders plan and run troop meetings, go on field trips, do community service and more. It takes about five hours per month.

Erica Lombardo is a volunteer troop leader. She was a girl scout as a kid and now leads her daughters’ troop.

“It’s fun to get to spend quality time with my girls and, you know, see the friends that they have and try to give them that same fun experience that I had growing up,” Erica Lombardo said.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Juliet, loves having her mother be her troop leader.

“She helps us like do the projects to help other people,” Juliet Lombardo said.

Her mom enjoys seeing how that help impacts her.

“I have valuable time with my daughters and I see them becoming the young women we want them to be,” Erica Lombardo said. “They have confidence and character and empathy.”

Hauck said anyone over 18 can volunteer. They don’t have to be a girl scout’s parent. They must pass a background check.

