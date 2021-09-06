Advertisement

Minnesota State Patrol purged messages after Floyd protests

FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of...
FILE - In this May 30, 2020, file photo, Minnesota State Police officers approach a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol purged e-mails and texts messages immediately after their response to protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last summer, according to court testimony in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists during the unrest. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Court testimony shows that the Minnesota State Patrol purged emails and texts messages immediately after protests over the death George Floyd during which the agency is accused of targeting journalists.

Attorneys for the Minnesota chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union say the purge of messages has made it nearly impossible to track the State Patrol’s behavior, as investigators try to determine whether law enforcement used improper force on demonstrators.

The information came out during a July 28 hearing in a lawsuit that alleges the State Patrol targeted journalists. A transcript of the hearing was posted on the court docket on Friday.

State Patrol spokesman Bruce Gordon says officers follow all data retention requirements.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
Woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions

Latest News

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin doctors see growing number of respiratory disease in kids
In this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo, a pair of unsold 2021 Highlander sports utility...
Parts shortage will keep auto prices sky-high
Labor Day Travel Reminders
Labor Day Travel Reminders
State troopers say increased traffic over the holiday weekend can bring traffic delays.
Wisconsin DOT issues safe driving reminders for Labor Day travel