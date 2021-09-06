Advertisement

Parents file lawsuit requesting statewide mask mandate

Parents file lawsuit requesting statewide mask mandate
Parents file lawsuit requesting statewide mask mandate(KEYC)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. (AP/KEYC) - Some parents of students at Minnesota K-12 schools that have not required face coverings have filed a lawsuit asking the governor to enact a statewide mask mandate because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The complaint filed in Ramsey County Friday by a group calling itself “Parents Advocating for Safe Schools” cites a provision in the Minnesota Constitution regarding rights of students to receive an “adequate” education.

The suit seeks a court order requiring Walz to declare a new peacetime emergency to address the pandemic and issue an executive order that all school districts and schools in the state “impose and enforce a mask mandate.”

A spokesman for Walz says the governor is reviewing the complaint.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
Woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs
Pandemic-based jobless benefits for millions of Americans expire Labor Day weekend.
Two anchors of COVID safety net ending, affecting millions
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child

Latest News

Labor Day Travel Reminders
Labor Day Travel Reminders
State troopers say increased traffic over the holiday weekend can bring traffic delays.
Wisconsin DOT issues safe driving reminders for Labor Day travel
A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Horseshoe Tournament
99th Annual Wisconsin Horseshoe Tournament (9/5/21)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (9/5/21)