Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Price County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep an eye out for 69-year-old Anthony Nicely.
According to law enforcement, there was a protective placement order for Anthony to be in a nursing home because of a medical condition. Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Virginia Nicely was seen leaving a Park Falls nursing home with Anthony.
It is believed that Anthony is a passenger in a 2019 Ram 1500 being driven by Virginia with Wisconsin plates RA4801. “BIGHORN” can be seen on the lower-left corner of the tailgate.
There are possible connections to Ironwood, Michigan; Hersey, Michigan; Glidden, Wisconsin; Eagle River, Wisconsin; and Superior, Wisconsin.
Anthony is a white man, 5′8″, and has Brown eyes with gray salt hair and a pepper mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Price County Sheriff’s Office at 715-339-3011.
