Vogelbach slam in 9th caps comeback, Brewers shock Cards 6-5

Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off...
Milwaukee Brewers' Daniel Vogelbach is congratulated by teammates after hitting a walk-off grand slam during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Milwaukee. The Brewers won 6-5. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Daniel Vogelbach delivered a pinch-hit grand slam off Alex Reyes to cap a five-run rally in the ninth inning that gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Reyes entered the game after the Brewers had loaded the bases off Giovanny Gallegos. Milwaukee trailed 5-1 before starting its ninth-inning rally.

Vogelbach hit a 1-0 pitch high above the outstretched arm of right fielder Dylan Carlson, who made a leaping attempt at the wall. Vogelbach just got activated Wednesday by the NL Central-leading Brewers after spending over two months on the injured list. He was mobbed at home plate and got doused with the contents of a Gatorade bucket.

