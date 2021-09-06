Advertisement

Wisconsin doctors see growing number of respiratory disease in kids

Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases are on the rise in Wisconsin.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Pediatricians and public health officials say a common respiratory disease that most children can easily deal with is spreading earlier than usual in Wisconsin.

The disease, called respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, usually results in mild symptoms, but can be severe in infants and older adults.

The symptoms for RSV are similar to that of COVID-19, so officials say testing for COVID-19 is important. University of Wisconsin Health pediatrician Greg DeMuri says some children are getting both illnesses at once.

In Wisconsin, RSV cases started climbing in July and have going up ever since. As of Aug. 21, 1,630 patients have been tested for RSV and 298 were positive.

