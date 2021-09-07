Charter Bank donates $50k for Carson Park renovations

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charter Bank is donating $50,000 to the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Fund.

On Tuesday, Charter Bank announced the donation, which will go towards the renovation project’s $1.75 million fundraising goal.

The goal number is the amount already pledged by the City of Eau Claire for the project. Renovations planned for the stadium include replacing the current aluminum bleachers and concession areas, more space for apparel, bathrooms with heating and cooling, and other implementations to help meet requirements for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We value the Eau Claire community and feel privileged to back projects and programs that bring a better quality of life to this area,” Paul Kohler, President and CEO of Charter Bank, said. “We want to support the Carson Park baseball stadium renovations not only because of the history of Carson Park, but because of what this means for our future economic growth.”

Donations for the Carson Park Baseball Renovation Fund, which is a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, can be made online.

For more information about the project or a personal tour, contact Mark Faanes, Chair of the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Project, at 715-829-8912 or at mfaanes@gmail.com.

