Advertisement

Charter Bank donates $50k for Carson Park renovations

Renovations planned for the stadium include replacing the current aluminum bleachers and...
Renovations planned for the stadium include replacing the current aluminum bleachers and concession areas, more space for apparel, bathrooms with heating and cooling, and accessibility.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charter Bank is donating $50,000 to the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Fund.

On Tuesday, Charter Bank announced the donation, which will go towards the renovation project’s $1.75 million fundraising goal.

The goal number is the amount already pledged by the City of Eau Claire for the project. Renovations planned for the stadium include replacing the current aluminum bleachers and concession areas, more space for apparel, bathrooms with heating and cooling, and other implementations to help meet requirements for the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“We value the Eau Claire community and feel privileged to back projects and programs that bring a better quality of life to this area,” Paul Kohler, President and CEO of Charter Bank, said. “We want to support the Carson Park baseball stadium renovations not only because of the history of Carson Park, but because of what this means for our future economic growth.”

Donations for the Carson Park Baseball Renovation Fund, which is a fund of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, can be made online.

For more information about the project or a personal tour, contact Mark Faanes, Chair of the Carson Park Baseball Stadium Renovation Project, at 715-829-8912 or at mfaanes@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel hugs his sons after returning home from his tour of duty.
Eau Claire soldier celebrates return home
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case

Latest News

Gov. Evers grants 71 pardons since May
Judge Jamie Anderson issued the order Tuesday just ahead of a deadline for ballots to go to the...
Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing
A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (9/7/2021)