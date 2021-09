Cleghorn, Wis. (WEAU) -

A community tradition in Cleghorn is happening this weekend. Sponsored by the Cleghorn Lions CLub, the Harvest Fest will take place September 10-12 at Cleghorn School Park south of Eau Claire.

A number of activities are planned, including music, food, games and a car show.

Lions members Ken King and Melissa Peterson talk about the festival.

