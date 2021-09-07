DHS: Seven-day average of COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to rise

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin is at 1,583 as of Tuesday.

The new seven-day average is a decrease from 1,766 on Monday. The seven-day average for COVID-19 cases is as high as it’s been statewide since January, while the percent-positive of tests is at 8.0%, which is similar to numbers last seen in January. 55 counties now show very high transmission of COVID-19. Over 90% of the state is at high community transmission of COVID-19. According to the DHS, the increasing number of cases can be attributed to the spread of the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible form of COVID-19. The state’s monthly dashboard shows that unvaccinated people are three times as likely to catch COVID-19, and you can view the dashboard on the DHS website.

The seven-day average of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is at 867, the highest it’s been since January. The seven-day average of people currently in the ICU due to COVID-19 is 272, the highest it’s been since Christmas.

Today's #COVID19_WI update, and a reminder. @GovEvers and #DHSWI Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake extended the Vaccine Reward Program. Get your first dose between August 20 and September 19 and get $100. Get details: https://t.co/NTRR9HZEbi pic.twitter.com/9AYiyUptsA — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 7, 2021

COVID-19 VACCINES

55.3% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 51.9% are fully-vaccinated. For people age 18 and older, 66.3% of the adult population received at least one dose of the vaccine and 62.5% of adults are fully-vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series, beating the state percentage. Buffalo and St. Croix counties have also passed the 50% mark, but trail the state’s percentage.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The seven-day average for new confirmed COVID-19 cases is 1,583. The total confirmed COVID-19 deaths is 7,667 in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene reports the delta variant accounts for 90% of samples tested in the last week testing data was available for, up from 83% the previous week and 75% the week before that. The delta variant is known to be more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and is more likely to result in severe symptoms, particularly among the unvaccinated.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 case activity dashboard Wednesday, showing that every county in Wisconsin is now experiencing at least high COVID-19 activity. According to the DHS, 55 counties currently have very high case activity, with 17 others in far northern and southwestern Wisconsin currently at high case activity.

Case activity levels are determined by a combination of case trajectory and case burden (the number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people). The CDC uses slightly different criteria for its own COVID-19 data tracker, which shows most of Wisconsin at substantial or high COVID-19 transmission rates. At these levels, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks indoors in public areas, regardless of vaccination status.

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

Eau Claire County added 0 new confirmed positive cases Monday, lowering the seven-day average to 42 from yesterday’s average of 49, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 13,000. Eau Claire County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as June 15. The last time the seven-day average of positive new cases was at 42 or higher was this past weekend. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 40, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 24.

La Crosse County added 4 new confirmed positive cases Monday, lowering the seven-day average to 40 from yesterday’s average of 43, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 14,010. La Crosse County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as July 6. The last time the seven-day average of positive new cases was at 40 or higher was this past weekend. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 45, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 14.

Chippewa County added 13 new confirmed positive cases Monday, lowering the seven-day average to 31 from yesterday’s average of 35, and increased the all-time total of confirmed positive cases in the county to 8,461. Chippewa County was at a seven-day average of zero new confirmed positive cases as recently as July 11. The last time the seven-day average of positive new cases was at 31 or higher was this past weekend. One week ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was at 27, and one month ago, the seven-day average of new positive cases was 18.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Friday, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,045 COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin hospitals and 315 COVID-19 patients in the ICU. Wisconsin had 113 ICU beds immediately available.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin is at 111, while the seven-day average for new COVID-19 ICU patients in Wisconsin due to COVID-19 is 40.

