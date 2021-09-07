Donations for Afghan refugees arrive at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WMTV) - Afghan refugees started to receive the first of donations sent to Fort McCoy on Tuesday.

Refugees looked through clothes and shoes at a donation facility run by soldiers and civilians.

Fort McCoy noted these donations have come from far and wide, including the local community surrounding the base.

There are around 1,350 servicemen and women helping refugees get settled. Cheryl Phillips, a representative from Fort McCoy, said Tuesday that morale is high and the servicemembers are proud to be a part of Operation Allies Welcome.

Phillips stated that refugees have been taking walks and jogs in the morning, and children have been able to play sports. People can also worship as they please, do laundry and have meals from dining services.

Mental health services have been made available for military members, as well as recreational opportunities during free time.

In its last update, Fort McCoy said there were over 8,000 Afghan refugees there. Current Department of Homeland Security policy does not allow for the specific number of refugees to be revealed Tuesday, Phillips added.

