Eau Claire North cancels second football game due to COVID-19

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire North High School football program is cancelling Friday’s game against Chippewa Falls due to COVID-19 spread.

On Tuesday, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District Athletic Director Michael Thompson posted on Twitter that the school was looking for a football opponent for either Thursday or Friday, home or away.

Eau Claire North was scheduled to play Chippewa Falls at Carson Park Friday night.

Thompson said that they were informed Tuesday that the varsity contest was being cancelled. The cancellation did not include sub-varsity contests.

Chippewa Falls varsity football is looking for a week 4 opponent this week on 9/10 or 9/11. Can host or travel. Please email Mike Thompson at thompsmj@chipfalls.org if your team is available. #MightyCardinals @travisWSN — Mike Thompson (@Thompsonswisdom) September 7, 2021

On Tuesday, the Big Rivers Conference calendar on their website showed that the Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire North game was cancelled.

Last week, Eau Claire North cancelled their game at Superior, citing COVID-19 issues after initially indicating it was due to low numbers of available players. North had defeated La Crosse Logan 20-14 the week before, on August 26, for their first win after 51 straight losses. Eau Claire North Athletic Director Mike Pernsteiner said in a statement last week that the staff at the school ‘would continue to monitor the status of the program for upcoming games.’

“This is to be expected after going through the 2020 season, there’s going to be some adversity along the way,” Pernsteiner said last week. “We are learning that COVID hasn’t gone away.”

Another school in neighboring Dunn County also postponed their game against Clear Lake last Friday to a yet-unspecified date, although the reason for the postponement was not formally announced by either school. According to Travis Wilson, the general manager of wissports.net, a website that covers high school sports in Wisconsin, eight of the 24 games cancelled statewide last week were due to COVID-19 issues, with over 96% of scheduled games being played.

Eau Claire North’s next scheduled game is at Menomonie September 17, while Chippewa Falls, if they do not find a replacement opponent for this week, will take the field next against New Richmond on September 17 for Homecoming.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.