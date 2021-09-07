Advertisement

Former US Sen. Adlai Stevenson III, 90, dead from dementia

Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side....
Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Adlai Stevenson III of Illinois has died at his home on Chicago’s North Side. He was 90.

His son Adlai Stevenson IV, who confirmed the Illinois Democrat’s death, said his father had dementia, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Before his health declined, Mr. Stevenson kept active organizing presentations and speakers for the Adlai Stevenson Center on Democracy in Libertyville, Illinois. He also worked on the family farm in Hanover, Illinois, raising cattle, growing corn and hay for their feed, and chopping wood.

“He just faded away,” his son said.

Mr. Stevenson ran for governor of Illinois twice, losing his 1982 run by just 5,074 votes to Republican Gov. Jim Thompson. It is the closest Illinois election for governor in modern state history.

Mr. Stevenson was the great grandson of former Vice President Adlai Stevenson. His father, Adlai Stevenson II, was a former Illinois governor and two-time presidential candidate.

When running for the Senate, Mr. Stevenson asked then-Chicago Mayor Richard J. Daley for advice.

“My advice to you is don’t change your name,” Daley told him, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel hugs his sons after returning home from his tour of duty.
Eau Claire soldier celebrates return home
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case

Latest News

Fort McCoy
Sen. Baldwin and fellow Democrats visit Fort McCoy
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
Eau Claire Area School District sees increase in enrollment following decision to require masks...
A look at contact tracing in Eau Claire schools
BUDDY CHECK: New Marshfield Clinic Center Provides Care Close to Home
BUDDY CHECK: New Marshfield Clinic Center Provides Care Close to Home