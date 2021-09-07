Advertisement

Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

Judge Jamie Anderson issued the order Tuesday just ahead of a deadline for ballots to go to the...
Judge Jamie Anderson issued the order Tuesday just ahead of a deadline for ballots to go to the printer.
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has struck down ballot language that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading and unworkable.

Judge Jamie Anderson issued the order Tuesday just ahead of a deadline for ballots to go to the printer.

The language approved by the City Council would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new Department of Public Safety that “may include” police officers, but remove a City Charter mandate that the city have a police department:

“Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach, and which would include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot? Yes/No.”

The City Council was preparing to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss new language.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel hugs his sons after returning home from his tour of duty.
Eau Claire soldier celebrates return home
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case

Latest News

Gov. Evers grants 71 pardons since May
Renovations planned for the stadium include replacing the current aluminum bleachers and...
Charter Bank donates $50k for Carson Park renovations
A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
SkyWarn 13 Forecast (9/7/2021)