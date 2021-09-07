Judge rejects Minneapolis ballot language on policing

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has struck down ballot language that would replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new agency, saying the wording was misleading and unworkable.

Judge Jamie Anderson issued the order Tuesday just ahead of a deadline for ballots to go to the printer.

The language approved by the City Council would have asked voters whether to replace the police force with a new Department of Public Safety that “may include” police officers, but remove a City Charter mandate that the city have a police department:

“Shall the Minneapolis City Charter be amended to strike and replace the Police Department with a Department of Public Safety that employs a comprehensive public health approach, and which would include licensed peace officers (police officers) if necessary, to fulfill its responsibilities for public safety, with the general nature of the amendments being briefly indicated in the explanatory note below, which is made a part of this ballot? Yes/No.”

The City Council was preparing to hold an emergency meeting Tuesday to discuss new language.

“The Court finds that the Current Ballot Language is vague, ambiguous and incapable of implementation, and is insufficient to identify the amendment clearly,” Hennepin County District Judge Jamie Anderson wrote. “It is unreasonable and misleading.”

