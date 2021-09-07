EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While some spent the holiday outside or enjoying a trip, others spent Labor Day, laboring.

It was quite literally Labor Day on the labor and delivery floor at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.

Anne-Marie Kallenbach has been an obstetric nurse for more than 10 years and knows working holidays like Labor Day comes with the job.

“We’re ok with that because we love what we do,” she said.

Whether assisting new moms in laboring on Labor Day or any other day of the year, she is happy to help those on the journey to motherhood.

“It is always a joy and pleasure to work with our mamas and their babies and their families and welcome their little ones into the world,” Kallenbach said. “It doesn’t matter what day it happens on.”

Kallenbach and her team were helping new moms take care of four new babies on Labor Day. She said they are doing well.

