Man hospitalized after UTV crash in Buffalo County Sunday

The crash occurred in a farm pasture near County Highway U in rural Buffalo County.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOWN OF MONTANA, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is injured after a utility terrain vehicle crash in Buffalo County Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday at 3:31 p.m., the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said that a 59-year-old man crashed the UTV he was driving after hitting a hole in the farm road he was traveling on, pinning the man against a barbed-wire fence. The crash occurred in a farm pasture near County Highway U west of Arcadia and Independence in rural Buffalo County.

The man was flown to the hospital with injuries from the crash.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office with the crash were the Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln Fire Department, Waumandee-Montana-Lincoln First Responders, Mayo One Helicopter, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

