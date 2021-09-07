Advertisement

Menard selected as Wisconsin NFHS Girls Hockey Coach of the Year

CFM Sabers Tony Menard wins State Coach of the Year.
CFM Sabers Tony Menard wins State Coach of the Year.
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - CFM Sabers’ Tony Menard has been selected by the Wisconsin Hockey Coaches Association as the recipient of the 2020-21 NFHS Coaches Association Girls Hockey Coach of the Year Award for Wisconsin.

Menard guided the Sabers to the WIAA State Championship this past season, finishing with a 14-6-1 overall record after defeating University School 3-2 in the title game.

Annually, the NFHS identifies and recognizes one coach from each state for significant achievement in their sport.  State level recipients are considered for NFHS Sectional recognition. National Coaches of the Year are then chosen from the sectional winners.

Award recipients are selected based upon a variety of criteria including their coaching record, background, coaching honors, and involvement in community and school organizations.

