Milwaukee U.S. Senate candidate charged with theft, fraud

Alderwoman Chantia Lewis
Alderwoman Chantia Lewis(City of Milwaukee website)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chantia Lewis, a member of the Milwaukee City Council and a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, has been charged with four felonies and one misdemeanor for allegedly stealing at least $21,000 from her campaign fund and then lying about it.

The charges were filed by the Milwaukee County district attorney’s office on Tuesday.

Lewis was first elected to the Milwaukee City Council in 2016 and announced her candidacy for Senate in July.

She had no immediate comment on the charges. Lewis is one of 11 Democratic candidates in the Senate race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

