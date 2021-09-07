Minneapolis man dies in motorcycle crash in Pierce County Saturday

TOWN OF OAK GROVE, Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Highway 35 in Pierce County Saturday evening.

59-year-old Ronald Bithell of Minneapolis was found dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at 5:55 p.m. Saturday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

Bithell lost control of the motorcycle he was driving northbound on Highway 35, crossing the enter line and into the ditch on the side of the road near the intersection with 1050th Street east of Prescott. He was thrown from the motorcycle as a result of the crash, which is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office were the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Fire Department, and Ellsworth Area Ambulance Service.

