Advertisement

Redistricting efforts underway following release of census data

By Holly Bernstein
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota lawmakers have begun the process of re-drawing the state’s political boundaries following the release of 2020 census data.

Those boundaries need to be redrawn by Feb. 15th before 2022 elections get started.

The House Redistricting Committee plans to hold a series of listening sessions over the next several weeks to give residents the opportunity to testify on the process.

The meetings are organized by the state’s eight congressional districts.

The listening session for the 1st Congressional District, where Mankato is located, is on Sept. 15th at 8:30 a.m.

Last month 2020 Census Data was released that will help Minnesota lawmakers redraw legislative districts for the next ten years.

Minnesota’s population grew by 7.6% from 2010 to 2020, for a total population of over 5,706,494 as of April 1, 2020.

Because redistricting usually comes with gains or losses for political parties, courts have often stepped in to help determine new boundaries.

That has been the case over the past few decades.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case
A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
Charlotte Maxwell-Jones of Tennessee remains in Afghanistan in an effort to get military...
Woman stays in Afghanistan to save military contract dogs

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2020 file photo, election workers, right, verify ballots as recount...
Milwaukee County rejects subpoena for ballots, election data
Susan Kent, a Democrat from Woodbury, has served in the Minnesota Senate for 10 years.
Kent steps down as Minnesota Senate minority leader
Gov. Evers announces federal money for Wisconsin tourism.
Evers appoints Sayers as state tourism secretary
Sen. Robert Cowles (R-Green Bay)
Another Wisconsin Republican legislator says don’t sue UW over COVID policies
Fred Prehn
DNR Chairman: Nothing wrong with consulting with conservatives about refusal to step down