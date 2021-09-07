Advertisement

Sen. Baldwin and fellow Democrats to visit Fort McCoy

According to Sen. Baldwin’s office, they will speak with Afghan evacuees about their experience at Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy
Fort McCoy(WEAU)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office announced in a release Monday that Sen. Baldwin along with seven of her colleagues will be visiting Fort McCoy Tuesday.

Representatives Ron Kind and Mark Pocan, State Senators Brad Pfaff and Jeff Smith and State Representatives Katrina Shankland, Jodi Emerson and Samba Baldeh will join Sen. Baldwin in touring the facilities, a release said.

Additionally, the Representatives and lawmakers will be briefed on Afghan evacuee operations, planning and medical processing by federal personnel with Operations Allies Welcome.

According to the release, they will also speak with Afghan evacuees about their experience at Fort McCoy.

