Team Rubicon, Catholic Charities collecting donations for Afghan refugees

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Organizations in the Coulee Region are looking to help Afghan refugees build their new lives in the United States.

Fort McCoy has received more than 8,000 refugees since Aug. 22, but soon those people will be resettled in communities across the country.

With many of their personal belongings left overseas, groups like Catholic Charities in La Crosse are gathering donations to provide basic necessities.

Catholic Charities is asking the community for a variety of items to help the refugees, and Grants Coordinator Patrick Dayton says the response has been overwhelming.

“We are used to taking in donations and used to taking in goods, but not at this level,” Dayton added.

Dayton says that people aren’t just providing physical donations, but are also giving their time.

“We do have volunteers coming every day who are helping us sort through all the donated goods so that when the boxes show up at the fort, it’s a little bit easier for the personnel there to go through and disperse them,” Dayton explained.

As more and more donations come in, Catholic Charities will be coordinating their deliveries to Fort McCoy with Team Rubicon.

Team Rubicon is also accepting donations at the National Guard Armory in Sparta, deviating from the organization’s usual objective.

“We do disaster response, it’s our bread and butter,” Incident Commander Jodi Moyer said. “This was something that was presented to Team Rubicon, and our leadership got together and we said yes, we are very happy to help with this.”

Moyer says Team Rubicon is still refining its donation process, but items have been pouring in from across the state.

“We have been in the area for a little over a week now getting things set, but today we have been very busy,” Moyer said. “We’re loving every second of it because we know that we are able to give back to people that need it.”

Donations can be dropped off at the Sparta armory, located at 602 E Division St., seven days a week from 9 AM-4 PM.

Catholic Charities is accepting donations Monday-Friday from 9-11 AM and 1-3 PM.

A full list of items that Catholic Charities is asking for can be found on its website, and Team Rubicon also has a detailed list of items that will be most beneficial for the refugees.

