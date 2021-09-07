Advertisement

Texas restaurant uses robots due to labor shortage

By KTVT staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (KTVT) – A Texas restaurant has found a solution for its labor shortage.

Taco Borga, a co-owner of La Duni in Dallas, said he has a third of the staff he did before the pandemic.

He said he’s been trying to hire new people, but no one is interested in working.

So he turned to robots for help.

“I had people who tell me, ‘Well, they’re taking people’s jobs,’” Borga said.

“Guess what? No. They’re not taking anybody’s job, because no one is showing up. What they are doing is helping the ones who are really working.”

The restaurant has three robots that work as hosts and runners. They take guests to their tables, bring out orders and even sing “Happy Birthday.”

Experts say the labor shortage in service jobs is from low wages and the spreading COVID-19 delta variant.

Copyright 2021 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Silver Alert has been issued for Anthony Nicely (right) who is believed to be with Virginia...
Silver Alert issued for Price County man taken from nursing home
Boyceville man convicted of sexually assaulting child
U.S. Army Reserves Sgt. Matthew Hondel hugs his sons after returning home from his tour of duty.
Eau Claire soldier celebrates return home
The occupant was found dead at the scene.
One person dead after crash in La Crosse County
Fall Creek man convicted in child sex assault case

Latest News

His wife, Lauren, was not supposed to be on that flight. So when he turned on the television...
20 years after 9/11: ‘We will live with the scars the rest of our lives’
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the...
Biden to survey NY, NJ storm damage after deadly flooding
Police detained a passenger who caused a disruption on a flight into Salt Lake City...
Unruly passenger growls at flight crew
Gov. Evers grants 71 pardons since May